Urfi Javed grabs eyeballs in see-through black outfit, gets trolled for her bizarre mask

NEW DELHI: Urfi Javed, who never misses a chance to flaunt her experimental fashion statements, once again grabbed eyeballs with her risque outing. The actress-model was papped on Thursday (Jan 12) in Mumbai and she stole the spotlight with her new look.

Urfi was seen donning a black see-through co-ord set, that came with a tube bralette top and maxi skirt. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and wore a matching sheer lace mask on her face. While she gets bashed on daily basis for revealing too much skin in public, the poise and confidence with which Urfi poses before the cameras in her bizarre experiments is really appreciable. As the actor is once again on her bindaas spree, her viral video is breaking the internet.

As expected, she was once again slammed by netizens for her weird choice of dressing. Take a look at some of the comments below:

"Ye kabhi nhi sudhregi"

"Uff how she feels comfortable in this dress"

"To yeh jo pehna hai isme allergies nahi hoti"

"Public place pe aisa nhi hona chahiye"

"Ee sab pahene kr jati kaha h???"

Urfi has earlier also posed in barely-there outfits that have created a sensation. Her videos often evoke mixed reactions from netizens. While there are few who hail the actress-model for her daring attitude, others leave no chance to slam her brutally for going too bold and allegedly 'exploiting youngsters' minds'.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like 'Meri Durga' and 'Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 1'.