Urfi Javed in legal trouble over ‘sexually explicit’ music video ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’: Report

New Delhi: One such personality who consistently manages to stay in the spotlight for her distinctive attire and clothing sense is Urfi Javed. The actress has experimented with various types of fashion sense, from wearing a wire dress to cotton candy, and as a result, she continues to be one of the subjects of conversation on social media.

But now the actress has landed in a legal trouble for her recently launched music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori'. According to ETimes report, Urfi is in trouble over her latest music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. An anonymous complaint has been filed against the Bigg Boss OTT star in Delhi for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form’.

The papparrazi account Viral Bhayani has also shared the same information on its official Instagram page. The caption of the post read, "#urfijaved in Legal Trouble? Complaint filed against the actress for wearing bold and revealing clothes in her recently released music video Haye Haye Yeh majboori".

Here is the post shared by the Papparrazi account:

The actress has yet to respond to the complaint. Here is also the video of the song which has reportedly landed the popular social media star in trouble: