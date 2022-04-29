New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Urfi Javed has opened up on her dark past on a couple of occasions. She did break her silence on belonging to a conservative family and how she also had to face casting-couch experience initially in the industry.

This time in her latest interaction with RJ Anmol & Amrita Arora’s channel Couple Of Things, Urfi Javed made an explosive revelation about the time when she was all of 15 and found herself on a porn site.

"I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old and I wore an off-shoulder top. In Lucknow, we never got such clothes back then so I cut a T-shirt myself and I made it myself. I uploaded the picture on Facebook and someone uploaded that on a p*rn site. It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really sl*t shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook, " Urfi quipped.

For the unversed, she is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.