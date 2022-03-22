Urfi Javed meets Rakhi Sawant, gets mercilessly trolled for 'revealing red dress with deep neckline'- Watch

New Delhi: Controversial starlet Urfi Javed is a head turner and most often than not finds paps clicking her photos on busy Mumbai streets. Known for wearing bizarre and risque outfits, Urfi recently looked uber hot in a short red revealing dress with a heart-shaped cut-out in front.

Urfi Javed happened to meet Rakhi Sawant while the paps were clicking the duo. The two showed their camaraderie and got candid too. However, Urfi got mercilessly trolled online for her 'revealing' outfit with a deep plunging neckline. Take a look here:

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sometime back she opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal.