Urfi Javed REVEALS why she doesn’t wear clothes, says, ‘I have this serious condition’

Mumbai: Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of bandages to covering her modesty with cellphones, she has done it all. The internet sensation who has been a part of several controversies mainly because of outfits, finally broke her silence on her unique fashion choices. Taking to Instagram, Urfi dropped a photo in which she is seen showing her legs filled with boils. "Anyone gets these allergies in winters?" she captioned the post.

Later, she shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes." "So now you guys know right that why I don`t wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that`s why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that`s why I prefer being nude)," Urfi revealed.

Watch the video here

Recently, Urfi hit back at BJP leader and the party`s Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president, Chitra Kishor Wagh over a police complaint where she accused her of vulgarity. The social media personality took to Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

"I don`t even want a trial or that bullshit, I`m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member`s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi said.

Watch Urfi's moves on Besharam Rang

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.

(With agency inputs)