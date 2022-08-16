Urfi Javed says 'it was low of me to comment' on Chahat Khanna's divorce!

New Delhi: Urfi Javed, who is currently in the news for her bold dressing sense confessed that she should not have commented on Chahat Khanna’s divorce.

“I was wrong. I shouldn’t have commented on her divorces. It was very low of me to comment. No matter what anyone says, I should keep my calm,” she told the paps.

The actress also accepted that it was low of her to comment on someone’s divorce. When asked that Chahat Khanna also took a dig at her clothes, she said that the whole world is commenting on it. She also took a jibe saying that there is a misconception that she pays media which is not true.

Earlier Chahat Khanna had criticised Urfi Javed for her apparel choices. "Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media. This cheap show you all are promoting to our generation, anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll carry? This is obnoxiously sad. God bless you with some wisdom,” she had posted on her Instagram story.

Urfi Javed hit back at her by bringing her two divorces into the picture. "At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you`re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn`t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn`t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?", she had written in her response.