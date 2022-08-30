New Delhi: Controversial star Urfi Javed, who is known for wearing bizarre outfits with the out-of-box themes has once again shocked her fans. But there is a catch. This time the Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi decided to ditch her glam avatar and go traditional ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi - which is a major festival in Maharashtra.

URFI JAVED SINGS GANPATI MANTRA

Urfi dropped a video of hers singing Ganesh Bhajan 'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ sung by Shankar Mahadevan. She can be seen lip-syncing and trying her best to recite the mantras correctly. Some hailed her transformation while others didn't shy away from brutally trolling her. Check out her video here:

URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.