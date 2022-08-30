NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed sings Ganesh bhajan, netizens are SHOCKED at her 'traditional avatar' - Watch

Urfi Javed news: The stunner dropped a video of hers singing Ganesh Bhajan 'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ sung by Shankar Mahadevan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed sings Ganesh bhajan, netizens are SHOCKED at her 'traditional avatar' - Watch

New Delhi: Controversial star Urfi Javed, who is known for wearing bizarre outfits with the out-of-box themes has once again shocked her fans. But there is a catch. This time the Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi decided to ditch her glam avatar and go traditional ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi - which is a major festival in Maharashtra.

URFI JAVED SINGS GANPATI MANTRA

Urfi dropped a video of hers singing Ganesh Bhajan 'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ sung by Shankar Mahadevan. She can be seen lip-syncing and trying her best to recite the mantras correctly. Some hailed her transformation while others didn't shy away from brutally trolling her. Check out her video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 

 

Live Tv

Urfi JavedUrfi Javed singing bhajanurfi javed trolledUrfi Javed newsUorfi JavedGanesh Chaturthi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress