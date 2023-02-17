Urfi Javed Struggles to Walk in High Heels and Tight Golden Bodycon Dress, Gets Massively Trolled - Watch

New Delhi: Social media sensation Urfi Javed knows how to steal the limelight in her most bizarre outfits. This time she wore a really tight bodycon cut-out golden shimmery sequined dress with high heels. The uncomfortable walk was enough to grab attention and the video went viral on social media platforms. She could barely walk in those sky-high heels and eventually got trolled for wearing it.

URFI JAVED IN HIGH HEELS

In fact, Urfi's team lifted her to get inside the vanity van, as she was unable to walk in that uncomfortable heels and tight dress. She donned a golden bodycon with a huge cut-out style in front. Many commented on her outfit and even trolled for it. Check out the video here:

WHY IS URFI JAVED FAMOUS?

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has time and again shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is was recently seen in dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.