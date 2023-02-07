Urfi Javed Stuns in Bizarre See-Through Fishnet Outfit at Sister's Birthday Celebrations, See Video

NEW DELHI: Actor-model Urfi Javed, known for making waves on the internetw with her unorthodox fashion choices, once again left viewers in complete shocks. The internet sensation stepped out in Mumbai on Monday evening along with her sister Asfi and she stole the attention once again with her wiered, risque clothing.

Urfi was dressed in a see-through bizarre fishnet dress. Her sister, who is also a fashionista, was seen in a off-shoulder white dress. The Javed sisters stole the limelight as they arrived together at a restaurant to celebrate Asfi birthday. Take a look at the latest outing of Urfi Javed here:

Urfi Javed is best known for her eclectic fashion choices. She has appeared on shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Meri Durga', 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie',

'Bepannaah', 'Jiji Maa', 'Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Urfi Javed has also participated in Voot's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Splitsvilla'.