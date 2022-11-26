Urfi Javed shocks again in transparent nude-coloured top, check out her bizarre outfit

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss OTT fame and fashion influencer Urfi Javed has been setting alerts almost every day with her bizarre fashion sense. The model-actress loves ditching her clothes for flower petals, Champagne glasses, and audio cassette reels. While she often gets trolled mercilessly for showing skin or wearing bold outfits, Urfi doesn't pay any heed to the bashing and continues doing what she loves the most.

Urfi has gone on to become one of the most papped actors in the entertainment industry. Well-known for posing before cameras in the most bizarre and experimental looks, the famous social media influencer once again hugged the attention after she stepped out on the street wearing a jaw-dropping seer top with two embellished hands embarked on it. Take a look at her latest look below:

Netizens were amused to see the way the starlet was dressed up, and as usual, trolled her for going overboard once again. Some pointed out the facial expression of one of the guards standing behind her and shared some nasty comments.

Urfi Javed has slammed author Chetan Bhagat for his 'distracting youth' comment he passed at a literary event. The famous author implied that Urfi's photos are distracting the youth of the nation as he stated, "Humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai..." Following this, the Bigg Boss OTT fame slammed him for targetting her and took at a sharp jibe at him, who was once accused during India's MeToo movement.

She shared leaked WhatsApp chats that had surfaced online at that time and lambasted Chetan.

Uorfi recently landed into legal trouble for her unique fashion sense. As per ETimes, an anonymous person from Delhi registered a complaint against Javed for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form'. The report was logged after her music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori', that was released in October.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. She recently partied with 'Kacha Badam' girl Anjali Arora on her birthday bash and the inside videos from the bash went viral on social media.