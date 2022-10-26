Urfi Javed takes indirect jibe at Jaya Bachchan for yelling at paparazzi on Diwali, watch video

NEW DELHI: The controversial Bigg Boss OTT fame star Urfi Javed knows how to remain in headlines, be it her unorthodox choice of clothing or her bold statements. The model-actress never shies away from garnering attention. In the past, Urfi has gotten in tiff with several celebrities including jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan, Chahatt Khanna, Kashmera Shah and others. This time, Urfi was taking an indirect dig at veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Urfi was recently seen posing for the shutterbugs and presented them with sweets. As she was about to leave the place in her cars, one of the camerapersons asked her a question, when she replied saying, "Main tumhara phone cheen lungi."

She added, "Ab main bhi chilaungi sabke oopar... intruders."

It was obvious that Urfi was mocking none other than actress and parliamentrian Jaya Bachchan, who is known for her discomfort with getting clicked when she doesn't want to. The veteran actress has often made headlines for her rude behavious towards paparazzi.

Recently, on Diwali, when Bachchans had hosted a Diwali bash at their residence, Jaya was seen lashing out at paparazzi outside her house and said, Ye kaise flash kar rahe hai aap. Intruders." Camerapersons had stationed outside Big B's house to catch a glimpse of the celebrities who arrived at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet where Jaya is seen chasing away the paparazzi stationed outside her residence. Her behviour towards the shutterbugs did not go down well with a section of users, who then mercilessly trolled the actress.

Recently, during a conversation with her granddaughter Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan spoke about her rude behaviour towards camerapersons and stated that she is disgusted by people who interfere in her personal life.

Speaking on the work front, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.