Urfi Javed Wears A Dress Made Of Tree Bark, Here's How Netizens React

New Delhi: Expect Urfi Javed to step out in most bizarre outfit and she is here! The social media influencer, who often makes waves on the internet for her unorthodox dressing, once again went beyond everyone's imagination after she turned out in an outfit resembling that of a tress trunk. She shared her latest look on Instagram and captioned her post writing, "No trees were harmed during the making of this dress!"

She teamed up her outfit with a green skirt and heels and completed her look with her signature dewy makeup and pink lips and mascara-laden eyes. Her latest creativity, where she inspired her look from a tree trunk, left viewers confused. A user commented, "This is a Paidh post."

Another user wrote, "Kuch Naya kro ab yeh sab dekh k bore ho gye Hain."

"Bach k rahna nhi to chidiya ghosla bna legi," another user wrote.

One user commented, "Sushi roll with wasabi."

Urfi Javed often hits the headlines and its not just her OTT style. She is also known to be quite expressive and is someone who would not mince her words when it comes to giving back to trolls. Earlier in the day, she slammed 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his recent remark about 'costume slavery' on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outfit. The 26-year-old actor-model lashed out at the filmmaker and replied to his tweet, writing, "I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? I looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie."

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri on Friday shared a photo of Aishwarya posing on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 while her assistant fixed her elaborate gown. He criticised the use of assistants by celebrities to elaborate their outfits at fashion events and wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called 'Costume Slaves'. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?

Urfi was last seen in MTV's reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'. She gained fame after she appeared in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been a part of several TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Phero Ki Hera Pheri', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' among others.