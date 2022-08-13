New Delhi: The very bold and beautiful Urfi Javed has done it again! The OTT fame actress was recently headed for a shoot and this time we wore a green wired dress flaunting her topless avatar. Urfi covered her modesty with two round pieces of cloth, garnering a lot of attention.

URFI JAVED TOPLESS AVATAR

In the video, Urfi grooved to the popular song posing in her fab look. She can be seen donning an ethnic nose ring. Take a look at her video post which got her many comments and compliments too.

A few days back, the starlet oozed oomph factor in a transparent saree ditching her blouse and walking in style.

URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.