Mumbai: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unconventional fashion statements, has a new show about her, and it is set to drop on OTT on August 23. Titled 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar', the series is an unscripted piece of audio-visual storytelling spanning nine episodes.

It serves as a revelation to the mystery surrounding Uorfi Javed, a celebrity who is hated by a few, loved by many, and despite it all, cannot be ignored by anyone.

The series is about Uorfi’s life outside of social media, her journey, overcoming countless hurdles, her rise to fame, her pursuit of fame and fortune, and her dysfunctional family life.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said in a statement, "Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi's journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognisable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring." He further mentioned, "Her story is defined by her unwavering determination and passion to carve her unique path in the world of fashion and entertainment as she ascends from her humble beginnings to becoming a social media sensation and a serious entrepreneur. Together with Sol and director Sandeep Kukreja, we are delighted to present ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’, a compelling and captivating reality-follow series that will certainly appeal to a global audience."

The makers of the show also released a special video on Saturday in which Uorfi can be seen talking about navigating the challenges, courtesy a hyper-exposed life because of social media, the people who bog others down, and her family whom she tries to keep happy.

Produced by Sol Productions, Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 23.