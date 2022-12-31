Urfi Javed's under-eye fillers goes shockingly wrong, leaves her with swollen face, bruise, See Pics

NEW DELHI: Actress-model and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her provocative and bizarre fashion sense. The 25-year-old is often spotted posing for the paparazzi in her innovative and distinctive dressing styles. Its been almost a daily routine that her photos and videos in daring and bold costumes surface on social media and hits the headlines. Urfi often gets brutally shamed for her quirky outfits and for showing too much skin for attention, but she remains unfazed by all the criticism and continues to amaze her fans with her DIY videos.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently had a terrible experience when her under-eye filler treatment went wrong and she ended up suffering a bruise on her face. The actress opened up about it with photos on Instagram and shared how all the 'dark circle creams are a scam'.

Urfi Javed shared a post on Instagram where she is seen with bruises under her eye. She clarified in her post that the bruises were not because of being hit or injured but her under-eye filler which went wrong.

She wrote, "So yesterday I hid this make up se! Kinda proud of myself...No, no one hit me, I got under eye fillers and it bruised. All of these dark-circle creams are a scam! Don't buy them."

The actress recently attended a dinner outing with some of her friends and she rocked once again in a studded bralette top and black mini skirt. She also dropped a video from her outing on social media.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen as a wild card entry on reality show 'Splitvilla 14'. She also made headlines for her verbal brawl with Chetan Bhagat, Chahatt Khanna and designer Farah Ali Khan.