Urmila Matondkar Files Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage With Mohsin Akhtar Mir: Report

Urmila Matondkar who secretly got married at the age of 42 is reportedly seeking a separation from her husband Mohshin Akhtat Mir. There are several reports that has been doing the rounds that the actress has filed divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of their marriage. The reports state that Urmila has been living separately from her husband and will soon announce the separation. It is also claimed their divorce is not happening on mutual terms.

Urmila and Mohsin got married 8 years ago and only Bollywood celebrity designer Manish Malhotra was present at their intimate wedding. Urmila was also 10 years older than her husband and the age difference between the couple grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Once in an old interview, Urmila spoke about not having kids after years of marriage, she told to TOI,” Yes and no. If it happens, it happens. I'm not looking forward to it, nor am I 'not looking forward' to it. It's not necessary for every woman to be a mother. Motherhood should happen for the right reason. I love children. But there are so many children out there who need our love and care. It's not necessary that they be born from you."

A few days ago Urmila Matondkar had expressed her desire to make a comeback on big screen.