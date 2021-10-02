हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar reveals she wore Jackie Shroff's ganjee in Rangeela song 'Tanha Tanha'

Rangeela was released in 1995 and starred Aamir Khan in the lead besides Urmila and Jackie Shroff. AR Rahman composed the superhit music of this romance drama. 

Urmila Matondkar reveals she wore Jackie Shroff&#039;s ganjee in Rangeela song &#039;Tanha Tanha&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie stills

New Delhi: We love little trivia about classic films and what better than the lead actress spilling some beans herself. Urmila Matondkar earned stardom with Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. It was a musical hit and high on fashion. 

Recently, the actress was a guest on Zee Comedy Show and guess what? She talked about lesser-known facts from Rangeela which we bet you didn't know of.

Talking about her famous song Tanha Tanha from Rangeela, at the Zee Comedy Show, Urmila said, “No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff’s ganjee in Rangeela for the Tanha Tanha song and to be honest, it was fun. The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching. We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie, told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God’s hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me.”

Rangeela was released in 1995 and starred Aamir Khan in the lead besides Urmila and Jackie Shroff. AR Rahman composed the superhit music of this romance drama. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urmila MatondkarJackie ShroffRangeelatanha tanha songZee Comedy Show
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan dons a black plunging neckline bodycon in this sunkissed photoshoot!

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine