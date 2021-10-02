Urmila Matondkar reveals she wore Jackie Shroff's ganjee in Rangeela song 'Tanha Tanha'

New Delhi: We love little trivia about classic films and what better than the lead actress spilling some beans herself. Urmila Matondkar earned stardom with Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. It was a musical hit and high on fashion.

Recently, the actress was a guest on Zee Comedy Show and guess what? She talked about lesser-known facts from Rangeela which we bet you didn't know of.

Talking about her famous song Tanha Tanha from Rangeela, at the Zee Comedy Show, Urmila said, “No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff’s ganjee in Rangeela for the Tanha Tanha song and to be honest, it was fun. The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching. We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie, told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God’s hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me.”

Rangeela was released in 1995 and starred Aamir Khan in the lead besides Urmila and Jackie Shroff. AR Rahman composed the superhit music of this romance drama.