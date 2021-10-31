हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Coronavirus

'Rangeela' actress Urmila Matondkar tests positive for COVID-19.

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Coronavirus
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has contracted COVID-19. On Sunday (October 31), Urmila took to Twitter to update her followers about her diagnosis. She also requested all those that have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I've tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities," she tweeted.

Netizens wished her a speedy recovery. "Wishing you a speedy recovery," actor Riteish Deshmukh commented. "Hope you feel better soon," a Twitter user wrote.
 

Urmila is currently serving as a political member of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.

