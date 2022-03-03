Urvashi Dholakia recalls hard times, says 'I didn't have Rs 1500 to pay for my child's education'!

New Delhi: The OG of Indian television, Komolika from Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay by Balaji Telefilms - Urvashi Dholakia is a famous name today. She has worked hard in the TV industry to build a name for herself and over the years fans associate her the most with Komolika's character.

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia recalled the time she didn't have ₹ 1500 to pay for her child's education fee. "I was in my late teens. It has actually stuck with me since and it has only taught me not to be dependent. Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful. At that point in time, I was a little hyper, because you are stuck in that position where you don't know what to do," she told the entertainment portal.

Adding more, Urvashi said, "You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have Rs 1500 to pay for my child's education. You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself."

She said, "life gives you a lot of obstacles, but you have got to just move on."

Urvashi entered the field of acting at an early age and has acted in several TV shows including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha but it was her portrayal of bong beauty Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name.

The Balaji Telefilms' production was a major hit back in the days and Urvashi tasted stardom with the character of Komolika.

Urvashi was the winner of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 6'. She will now be seen in Naagin 6.