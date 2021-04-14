हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela amps up airport look, turns heads in yellow crop top and athleisure pants - Pics

Urvashi Rautela amps up airport look, turns heads in yellow crop top and athleisure pants - Pics

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Urvashi Rautela never fails to amaze everyone with the appearances she makes. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport in a bright yellow crop top and Adidas athleisure track pants. 

This airport look was completed with bright silver sneakers that went very well along with yellow. Urvashi Rautela completed the look with a necklace. The other day, she was spotted in a pop pink dress that just made her look adorable.

Urvashi Rautela has featured in films such as Virgin Bhanupriya, Pagalpanti, Singh Saab the Great, Mr. Airavata, Sanam Re, and many other films. The actress has many hit music videos to her credit, like LoveDose, Teri Load Ve, Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, and the very recent one Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the cop-action-thriller web series Inspector Avinash, which will cast her along with Randeep Hooda. She will be seen playing a microbiologist and an IITian in her big-budget sci-fi Tamil debut, talking about the south debut the actress will also be seen in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2. 

The actress is all excited for her international music collaboration Versace with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be coming up with a music video Mar Jayenge along with Guru Randhawa, the duo will be doing a romantic plot together in the music video.

 

