Urvashi Rautela and Beyoncé don similar green Athleisure wear - In pics

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela is known for her impeccable style statements. Her fashion picks have always left us in awe of her. Urvashi has now set the new trends ringing with focus on athleisure wear. 

Recently, Urvashi Rautela was seen at the Mumbai airport where she chose to wear an “IVY PARK” athleisure combo bringing the comfort quotient of the style and she doesn’t fail to excite us in the weird combo of an oversized dark green sweatshirt with fitted cycling shorts.

Urvashi Rautela styled the ensemble with large-framed black tinted shades, black and white chunky sneakers. Her hair was up in a sleek ponytail and on the makeup front, she opted for glossy pink lipstick, dewy base, and beaming highlighter.

Previously, we saw the living legend and American Popstar, Beyonce pulling off the combo of the oversized sweatshirt and cycling shorts in the same dark green shade, but the way Urvashi styled it makes us want one of these branded combos too for our next trip to the airport!

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in a movie, Virgin Bhanupriya. She also released her music video for “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” and the fans cant wait for the release of her upcoming Music video of “Teri Load Ve”. She also wrapped up shooting the bilingual thriller film, Black Rose. The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi. The shooting began and finished during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 

