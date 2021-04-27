Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's cosy pic from Doob Gaye song goes viral!

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen with Punjab pop singer Guru Randhawa in the music video 'Doob Gaye'. The song is written by famous songwriter Jaani, composed by B Praak, and then directed and choreographed by the very talented Remo Dsouza.

'Doob Gaye' will feature Urvashi Rautela with Guru Randhawa, who has sung the song himself.

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa are leaving no chance to make this song big, both are constantly posting pictures on their Instagram. Recently, Urvashi posted a pretty picture with Randhawa, both can be seen in a very romantic posture as if they Doob Gaye in each other’s love.

The music video is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021. It is a lovey-dovey picture in which the actress is styled in a cute yellow floral dress that is perfect for summer whereas Guru Randhawa is sporting a dashing look in a denim shirt.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is starring in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda. Also, the actress will be seen in the upcoming movie “The Black Rose” and the Bollywood remake of Tamil super hit, “Thiruttu Payale 2”. She will be making her Tamil debut with the legend Saravanan in their upcoming mega-budget sci-fi film.

Urvashi has also shot her first debut international music album titled “Versace” with the Egyptian actor Mohammed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be romancing with Guru Randhawa in the upcoming music video “Doob Gaye”.