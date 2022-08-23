Urvashi Rautela and Kangana Ranaut are the new 'sisters' in town

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela is one of Bollywood's youngest stars and the model turned actress who is also the most followed Asian actress on social media consistently strives to uphold India's honor at all levels. This time, she has made us all proud on a global scale as billionaire Elon Musk invited her to the #AmFarGala. The actress, who consistently owns the red carpet with her hot, sparkling appearances, makes sure to capture everyone's attention wherever she is present. With her stunning appearance, exceptional acting abilities, exquisite dress choices, and alluring demeanour, the actress has mesmerised the public.

The actress, who is very active on her social media, loves to keep her fans updated about her daily life activities. Urvashi recently took to her social media and posted a video with none other than the gorgeous Kangana Ranaut, which was very unexpected for her fans.

The video went viral within minutes of being posted. Urvashi uploaded a Boomerrang video, where both of them were seen posing happily for the camera, while Urvashi kept it mild with a smile, Kangana smirked and gave a peace sign. Both were seen donning white ensemble, while in their background, we could see some mirriors. Urvashi captioned the video saying, " Here we go with my sister & ultra gorgeous @kanganaranaut sis to secret location ".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

The caption, made their fans very curious about what they could be shooting for? Her comment section was flooded with heart and fire emoticons.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen doing extensive stunt sequences in the tamil movie 'The Legend' will be next seen in the project titled 'Black Rose' a film which is neing helmed by director Sampath Nandi.