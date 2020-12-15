Urvashi Rautela and Priyanka Chopra don similar jackets, make winter wear look sassy! See pics

Mumbai: The star of "Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi" Urvashi Rautela, has always been an inspiration and a style icon. Her fashion choices have always left us in awe and she has crafted new trends in the industry every now and then.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a metallic black Nike puffer jacket that has us all chilly in our boots! The boss lady has done it again, showing us a fabulous way of looking just as sexy in poofy winter wear.

She paired the jacket with a green brand mismatched Adidas tracks and white, chunky shoes. Keeping it casual, the star threw on her green chrome Versace shades and a slick middle-parted ponytail. But the $1500 jacket definitely stole the show, and our hearts with it!

Previously, we saw international stunners Kylie and Kendel Jenner pulling off the same jacket in a metallic red and gold. Priyanka Chopra too wasn't far behind on the latest pop culture, wearing the design in a black trench coat fashion, but the way Urvashi styled it makes us want one of these cozy wears to sustain the winters too!

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite TV’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!