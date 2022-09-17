Urvashi Rautela and Tiger Shroff THRILL their fans with Live performance in Dubai

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood’s youngest superstar, has always amazed the audience with her stellar performance and looks and has made India proud in every way possible. The actress currently has 55.6M followers.

She is one of those beauties who always grabs the limelight with her scintillating looks. The actress yet again stole the limelight and grabbed the eyeballs as she thrilled fans who gathered in Dubai on Friday night to watch her and Tiger Shroff perform.

Urvashi Rautela kicked off her whirlwind Dubai trip with a performance at the Armani Burj khalifa along with Tiger Shroff. The duo pulled out all the stops in an energetic performance, choreographed to perfection. Fans couldn't keep calm and rushed as soon as they saw Tiger and Urvashi. The crowd showered the couple with affection.

Urvashi Rautela goes above and beyond to dazzle us with her glitzy performances. We like the actress for continuing to lift the bar with her fashionable attire. With her most recent number, Urvashi is stirring things up once more.The actress posted a wonderful image of herself on Instagram wearing a stunning hot pink dress with sequin and beaded tassels. The actress accessorized this outfit with long diamond earrings, a bracelet, and sexy knee-high boots. The actress opted for a glam look with nude lips, flushed cheekbones, and dramatic eyes.

Urvashi Rautela has surely kept up the pace with her talent and hard work. Now excuse us as we continue obsessing over her look.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the Netflix series Inspector Avinash' where she will act alongside actor Randeep Hooda.