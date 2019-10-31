close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela and Viineet Kumar paired in new film

The film 'Thiruttu Payale 2' was made and released in 2017 and was quite successful commercially.

Urvashi Rautela and Viineet Kumar paired in new film

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela is famous for her sensational screen presence and glamorous looks while actor Viineet Kumar Singh is known for realistic portrayals in films such as "Mukkabaaz" and "Saand Ki Aankh".

The duo should make an unlikely pair in the upcoming Bollywood remake of the Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2", coming from very different genres, says the film's director Susi Ganeshan.

Confirming the news, Susi said: "It is a universal topic that anyone can relate to in today's time and can be made in any part of the world. I had contemplated a Hindi remake while making the Tamil one, and am glad it is coming to fruition with fine actors like Viineet and Urvashi. I was very impressed with her understanding of the character. We have a whirlwind shoot now in Lucknow and Varanasi, following a Mahurat shot."

The film 'Thiruttu Payale 2' was made and released in 2017 and was quite successful commercially.

Urvashi is quite excited to be part of the film. "I'm really thankful to Susi sir for casting me in the film. I watched a Tamil film and fell in love with the character. This is a great opportunity for me to work with a fabulous actor like Viineet and a committed and director like Susi Ganeshan," she said.

 

Tags:
Urvashi RautelaViineet KumarThiruttu Payale 2
Next
Story

Pooja Hegde on 'Housefull 4' success: Feels amazing when film mints money

Must Watch

PT17M2S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch Top 19 stories of the day