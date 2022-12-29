topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela blushes on stage when megastar Chiranjeevi holds her hands, happily flirts with Boss Party actress - Watch

Urvashi Rautela Viral Video: The actress has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 01:32 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Urvashi Rautela blushes on stage when megastar Chiranjeevi holds her hands, happily flirts with Boss Party actress - Watch

Hyderabad: Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is gearing up for his film, 'Waltair Veerayya', happily flirted with Urvashi Rautela during a media event organised for the film in Hyderabad. The megastar praised Urvashi, as he said: "Urvashi has done a fantastic job in Boss Party. It's wonderful working with her. I didn't know who was doing the song, but when I got to know it's Urvashi, I was very excited."

Hearing the words of praise, Urvashi stood up as a gesture and went ahead to shake hands with him.

What happened next was something nobody expected - Chiranjeevi acted like his hand was stuck to Urvashi's. He then went on to say: "My hand got stuck because there's a magnet not in my hand but in my heart."

While the megastar showed up in all-black, Urvashi attended the event silver saree with a black floral print and a sleeveless blouse.

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'.

The actress is also making her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone on Netflix. And, in an upcoming global music single, she will also be seen with Jason Derulo.

Live Tv

Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela viral videourvashi rautela newsurvashi rautela trolledChiranjeeviWaltair Veerayyaboss party

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America