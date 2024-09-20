Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On 'RP' Mystery, Addresses Rishabh Pant Dating Rumours

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has addressed the swirling rumors linking her to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. In a recent interview with NDTV, Rautela refuted the speculation, asserting that the online memes surrounding their supposed relationship are based on misinformation.

“Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes and rumours are unfounded,” Rautela stated. “I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about.”

The actress expressed her frustration with the media's fascination with her personal life, emphasizing the need for transparency. “It’s important to address such matters with clarity and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don’t understand why meme material pages get super excited,” she added.

Rautela highlighted the challenges of dealing with constant scrutiny, stating, “Dealing with unfounded rumours can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth.” She underscored her commitment to privacy, insisting that she will not let speculation distract her from her career ambitions. “Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals,” she explained.

The rumors gained traction last year when Rautela mentioned waiting for someone referred to as "RP," leading many to assume it was a reference to Pant. Additionally, her cryptic posts about love and heartbreak, coupled with her coincidental presence in Australia during Pant's matches, fueled speculation. However, she later clarified that the “RP” she referred to was actually her co-star Ram Pothineni.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Baap directed by Ahmed Khan, and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. She also recently made an appearance in the series Call Me Bae, where she played a Bollywood actress.