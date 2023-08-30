Urvashi Rautela Brutally Trolled On Her Claims Of Charging Rs 1 Crore For One Minute, Netizens Say 'Who Is Watching'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela stays in the headlines for her bold avatars and appearances. She is one of the most glamorous divas in the industry and has a fan following of millions. Urvashi is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood but one of her recent claims has made her a target for the trolls.

Urvashi said that she charges Rs 1 Crore for one minute and is the highest-paid actress in the industry. This statement did not land well among the netizens and the actress is getting brutally trolled online. A video featuring Urvashi Rautela claiming the above has now gone viral on the Internet making her the subject of countless jokes and mean comments.

Netizens are now trolling the actress for claiming to charge Rs 1 crore for one minute. One said, 'Wait, who is paying her? Most importantly who is watching her, lol,' 'Deepika, Alia left the chat,' added another. 'Isliye ab isko koi movie me ni leta... Can't afford her,' wrote another user adding laughing emojis. Another one commented, 'Ye viral meme banne wala hai' 'Ye kam kar kidr rahi h dikhayi kiu nhi dera,' added another. Another one trolled her by commenting, 'But where is she acting?'

On the film front, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. She will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She got massive love from the audience for her film alongside Randeep Hooda, 'Inspector Avinash' with 7.9 ratings on IMDb.

The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo.