trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655616
NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela Brutally Trolled On Her Claims Of Charging Rs 1 Crore For One Minute, Netizens Say 'Who Is Watching'

Urvashi said that she charges Rs 1 Crore for one minute and is the highest-paid actress in the industry. This statement did not land well among the netizens and the actress is getting brutally trolled online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Urvashi Rautela Brutally Trolled On Her Claims Of Charging Rs 1 Crore For One Minute, Netizens Say 'Who Is Watching' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela stays in the headlines for her bold avatars and appearances. She is one of the most glamorous divas in the industry and has a fan following of millions. Urvashi is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood but one of her recent claims has made her a target for the trolls. 

Urvashi said that she charges Rs 1 Crore for one minute and is the highest-paid actress in the industry. This statement did not land well among the netizens and the actress is getting brutally trolled online. A video featuring Urvashi Rautela claiming the above has now gone viral on the Internet making her the subject of countless jokes and mean comments. 

Netizens are now trolling the actress for claiming to charge Rs 1 crore for one minute. One said, 'Wait, who is paying her? Most importantly who is watching her, lol,' 'Deepika, Alia left the chat,' added another. 'Isliye ab isko koi movie me ni leta... Can't afford her,' wrote another user adding laughing emojis. Another one commented, 'Ye viral meme banne wala hai' 'Ye kam kar kidr rahi h dikhayi kiu nhi dera,' added another. Another one trolled her by commenting, 'But where is she acting?' 

On the film front, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. She will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She got massive love from the audience for her film alongside Randeep Hooda, 'Inspector Avinash' with 7.9 ratings on IMDb.

The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train