Urvashi Rautela Edits Photo Caption After Backlash From Rishabh Pant Fans, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Actor Urvashi Rautela, who often stays in the news for her droolworthy photos and videos, recently attended the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in the national capital. The actor was seen dropped a cryptic post about a 'broken heart'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a few pictures and videos of her donning a green outfit as she posed in a stadium. Sharing the snaps, Urvashi wrote, "It takes time for a wounded heart to open up and trust again."

Fans rushed to comment on her post, assuming she is talking about Rishabh Pant. Soon netizens flooded the comments section, assuming she was hinting at Rishabh Pant.

One said, 'Ab RP ko yes kar dena chahiye, mam bahut intazaar kiya he uska'.

Another wrote, 'Do not try to impress RP.'

However, after facing backlash from the cricketer's fans, the 'Sanam Re' actress edited her caption. She edited her post to just leave a question mark in the caption, while deleting the rest.

Rishabh and Urvashi's relationship has been the talk of town ever since their alleged breakup, with the actress, in an interview with a leading bollywood portal had earlier spoken about a certain 'RP' who waited for hours in her hotel lobby while she was in Delhi for an event. Social media was quick to decipher that RP was Rishabh Pant.

To counter her claims however, Pant wrote on his Instagram that people lie in interviews to get name and fame and requested her to leave him alone using the hashtag #merapichachorobehen.

Earlier, when Rishabh was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for ligament damage treatment after he met with a fatal accident, Urvashi was quick to post a picture of the hospital from outside, giving way to more rumours.