Urvashi Rautela enjoys a ride on yak in neon green jacket, celebrates 35 million followers on Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently enjoyed a ride on a yak and shared a picture of herself posing with the hairy animal on Sunday (March 21). The actress was celebrating her Instagram account reaching a follower count of 35 millions.

Urvashi shared a couple of photographs on Instagram where she is enjoying a yak ride. In one photos, she can be seen riding a yak and holding its horns with both hands. "THANK YOU FAM FOR #35MILLIONLOVE ON @instagram CELEBRATIONS. MY ULTIMATE FAVOURITE POSE ON YAK (living plush toy). I promise you guys have changed my life, I`m so blessed @teamurvashirautelaofficial. WHAT`S YOUR FAV POSE ON YAK," Urvashi wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash', in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. One of the most exciting ones is an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others like a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' and a Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

The upcoming 'Inspector Avinash' is a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra, directed by Neeraj Pathak. According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three-film deal with Jio Studios.

The actress dazzled in her music video 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si', she also recently acted in the movie 'Virgin Bhanupriya'.