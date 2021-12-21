Urvashi Rautela flaunts curvaceous body in red ruffle bikini bralette-skirt, drops sizzling video

NEW DELHI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is leaving nothing for imagination in her latest video. The 'Hate Story 4' actress is known to wow her fans with her amazing social media presence. On Tuesday, the actress dropped a sizzling video of herself at the poolside in a red dress.

Urvashi is flaunting off her swag in this video posted online. She can be seen showing off her curvaceous body near the pool as is seen wearing a hot pink ruffle bikini bralette and a see-through skirt.

She posed for the camera in a two-piece tropical beachwear is approximately worth Rs 50,000 by Tutus Kurniati fashion brand. She captioned the video writing, "44 MILLION LOVE I LOVE U GUYS FOR LIFE."

On the work front, she will play Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, who is played by Randeep Hooda in the web film Inspector Avinash. Urvashi will also appear in a few more south Indian films, including the Telugu feature 'Black Rose', in which she will play the lead, and a Rs 200 crore Tamil blockbuster starring 'Saravana'. The next schedule for the film is set to start soon.

Apart from that Urvashi Rautela just shared the official poster for her forthcoming film 'Dil Hai Gray', which is a Hindi version of the Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.