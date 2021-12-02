Urvashi Rautela flaunts her svelte figure in red HOT bikini dress worth Rs 50,000 - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has always wowed her fans with her amazing social media presence. The actress released a video of herself at the poolside in a red dress. She's showing off her swag in this video posted online.

Urvashi Rautela can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body near the pool as is seen wearing a hot pink ruffle bikini bralet and a see-through skirt. She posed for the camera in a two-piece tropical beachwear is approximately worth Rs 50,000 by Tutus Kurniati fashion brand.

Sharing this glamorous video, Urvashi wrote, Let’s be honest: I’m a mermaid at heart

On the work front, she will play Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, who is played by Randeep Hooda in the web film Inspector Avinash.

Urvashi will also appear in a few more south Indian films, including the Telugu feature Black Rose, in which she will play the lead, and a Rs 200 crore Tamil blockbuster starring Saravana. The next schedule for the film is set to start soon.

Apart from that Urvashi Rautela just shared the official poster for her forthcoming film Dil Hai Gray, which is a Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.