Urvashi Rautela flaunts world’s most expensive necklace as she wishes her fans Happy New Year!

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela is one such actress who never misses a chance a hit the headlines with her stunning fashion sense and outstanding acting skills. The gorgeousness often shares drool-worthy pictures of herself and wins millions of hearts within seconds. Once again, she grabbed our eyeballs with unique-looking jewelry.

Urvashi shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram handle. Urvashi wore what is said to be the most expensive necklace in the world, a 120-carat diamond necklace in the shape of crocodiles laced with emeralds and yellow diamonds. The necklace belongs to French jewelry conglomerate Cartier, and was worn by the actress for her New Year Eve celebration. Urvashi was seen wearing a criss-cross crocodile necklace, a matching bracelet, stud earrings, and a ring. The actress was all decked out in a mauve-hued jacket dress as she got ready for the new year, 2023. She teamed her look with a dewy foundation base, defined eyebrows, glossy lips, thin strokes of eyeliner, and a shiny ponytail hairdo. However, it was her crocodile jewelry that caught our attention.

In a report by ET bel Arabi, it was mentioned said that she is the first Indian & third worldwide to wear the necklace, after Mexican artist Maria Felix and Italian artist Monica Bellucci.

Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight and the actress yet again ruled the hearts fans all over even couldn't stop from showering their love over the actress to which one wrote, "Gorgeous Love it. "Ek number bawal."