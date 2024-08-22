Urvashi Rautela Gets Heavily Trolled For THIS Reason!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her striking fashion sense and charismatic personality. However, she has recently attracted attention for a different reason. The actress faced backlash and became a target of trolls after sharing a video on Instagram that showed her being admitted to a hospital for what appeared to be a minor injury.

Recently, Urvashi shared a Reel on Instagram, where she revealed a video of herself with a cut on her finger. The footage includes her sitting in a hospital chair with an oxygen mask, wearing a white robe, and reading a book. The post was accompanied by the caption: "PRAY FOR ME," and has gained more than 11.9 Million Views.

The video did not sit well with many viewers, who took to the comments section to express their opinions. One user remarked, "first Indian woman to admit in hospital after a small cut on finger," while another suggested, "Surgery needed." Other comments included remarks such as "Urvashi, Urvashi, take it easy Urvashi," "Overacting ki dukan" and "Areee kaafi khoon beh gaya, donor to nahi chahiye?"

Talking about her work front, Urvashi was crowned 'Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2015,' started her modelling career at the age of 15. The 30-year-old actress has appeared in films like 'Sanam Re,' 'Great Grand Masti,' 'Hate Story 4,' 'Pagalpanti,' and 'Jahangir National University.' Her upcoming projects include 'NBK109,' 'Welcome To The Jungle,' and 'Kasoor 2.'