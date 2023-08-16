Urvashi Rautela Goes Bold In Embellished Bralette, Teases Her Super Hawt Mirror Selfie Look

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela set the internet on fire with her sultry mirror selfie look that got netizens talking. She took to her social media and shared a picture of herself in an exquisitely embellished bralette with a myriad of glistening diamond stones by ace designer Amaato.

The intricate craftsmanship of the attire accentuated her impeccable curves and emphasized her inherent glamour. Talking about this mirror selfie Urvashi's makeup and hair were on point, her eyes were adorned with flawlessly executed winged eyeliner, with smudged blended eyeshadow captivating gaze, drawing viewers in with every glance.

Complementing the bold eye makeup, Urvashi opted for nude lips, a testament to her understanding of balance in beauty. Talking about her tresses Urvashi opted for a sleek ponytail, elegantly pulling her lustrous tresses away from her face. Sharing the picture on her social media, the actress captioned it, You don’t understand & I can’t explain.".

The internet was left in awe of her mesmerizing appearance.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. She will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She got massive love from the audience for her film alongside Randeep Hooda, 'Inspector Avinash' with 7.9 ratings on IMDb.

The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo.