Urvashi Rautela Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling Silver Corset Top As She Poses With Jason Derulo

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela is one of Bollywood's young superstars and has a fan base of millions. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has caught everyone's attention. The actress was spotted last night at a dinner date with the international star Jason Derulo and she slayed the look in a metallic corset top.

The 'Jalebi Baby' fame singer Jason Derulo, who is in India currently for his work commitments, was spotted last night in Bandra along with Urvashi for dinner. The actress welcomed Jason to India by hosting a dinner for the star.

For the unversed, Urvashi and Jason are soon going to be seen together in an international music video 'Soniye' that is going to release soon.

Urvashi looked stunning as always and made sure to skip our hearts a beat as she donned a metallic silver corset top, with strings attached at the back, along with black dazzled pants and pointed flared toe pumps heels, The actress accessorized her look with diamond earrings. Urvashi rounded off her look with a perfect high, sleek ponytail, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, which made the actress look stunning. Jason on the other hand, donned a cool sweatshirt along with black ripped jeans and sports shoes.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'.