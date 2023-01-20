Urvashi Rautela grooves to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang, netizens are smitten by her beauty - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela sure knows who to grab the eyeballs. From high-street fashion to interesting social media posts, the leggy lass does it all like a pro. Recently, Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was seen flaunting her gorgeous style celebrating the success of her movie Waltair Veerayya. She can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' song.

She captioned her post as: “120 Crores Gross in 3 days for MEGA MASS BLOCKBUSTER #WaltairVeerayya #HappyFace #InnerHappiness #Grateful #Blessed Thank you so much”

The actress kept her hair flowing in soft curls and accessorized her look with statement Chanel heart earrings and a pendant. As soon as the actress posted this video, fans couldn't stop praising her. One of the users wrote, "Itni sundar kaise ho yaar tum", while another said, "Queen of the Bollywood".

On the work front, Urvashi is currently busy promoting her film Waltair Veerayaa and enjoying the massive success of the love being showered on the film.

The actress has signed a deal with Pushpa 2 producer to co-star with Chiranjivi, a South Indian icon in the action comedy "Waltair Veeerayya,". Alongside actor Ram Pothineni, she will be seen in film. Urvashi will play Randeep Hooda's co-star in "Inspector Avinash." She's also making a big Hollywood debut, with Michele Morrone, who stars in 365 Days.

Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Bialowas, and Netflix will produce the movie. In addition to the Hindi adaptation of the hit movie "Thiruttu Payale 2," the actress will also star in William Shakespeare's bilingual thriller "Black Rose," which is based on The Merchant of Venice.

In her upcoming global music single, Urvashi will also collaborate with Jason Derulo.