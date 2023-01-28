topStoriesenglish2566591
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela is the Only Indian Celebrity Invited as a Guest at Soccer Match by Tournival

The actress has once again made everyone proud of her as she was recently invited as the only Indian celebrity to the Soccer Match by Tournival.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Urvashi Rautela is one of the youngest superstars, and the highest-paid Asian actress in the Bollywood industry and is making her way around the world with her hard work and dedication.
  • The actress’s popularity has been increasing day by day. Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona.

Urvashi Rautela is one of the youngest superstars, and the highest-paid Asian actress in the Bollywood industry and is making her way around the world with her hard work and dedication. The actress’s popularity has been increasing day by day. Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona. 

The actress has once again made everyone proud of her as she was recently invited as the only Indian celebrity to the Soccer Match by Tournival.

The actress who is an avid user of social media took to her Instagram and make sure to update all her fans with her daily day-to-day activities to share this big news the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture of her invitation where the Tournival team heartily welcomed her at the Celebrity Soccer Match which took place at the National Stadium Male in the Maldives. 

Urvashi makes sure that no matter what the actress makes sure to work hard each day and proves her versatility as an actor and makes everyone proud of such talented beauty. A few years back Ranbir Kapoor invited a guest for this celebration and this year Urvashi has been invited to this big celebrity match as a Celebrity Guest.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi has always proved herself with her immense hard work and dedication. The actress is recently gaining appreciation for her stunning performance with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the Boss Party song. 

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.

