Urvashi Rautela Issues Official Clarification On The Latest Rishabh Pant 'Height' Controversy, Read On

Urvashi Rautela was a part of an ad for IITIIMShaadi.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela was a part of an ad for IITIIMShaadi. In the video, she was talking about actors, businessmen, singers and batsmen and said "Kuch Log Toh Meri Height Ke Bhi Nahi Hai..." While the advertisement became viral in no time, Urvashi found herself entangled in an unnecessary controversy where it was alleged that she indirectly mocked Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the video. Clarifying on the rumours in order to shut all trolls and any attempt of any negative pr against her, Urvashi released an official statement on the ad on her social media handle and it reads,

"It’s a generic brand script given by the brand & it’s their prerogative. Not directed towards anyone #spreadpositivity. As a responsible individual, I understand the impact individuals can have from me as the brand’s basic ambassador."

Well, the official clarification from Urvashi's end comes at a much-needed time when she was being unnecessarily trolled for no fault of her's. Here's hoping that this official statement and clarification puts an end to all the negative buzz around this topic.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently enjoying the success of Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh & is currently gearing up for 'Jahangir National University' (JNU) where she is playing a college politician.