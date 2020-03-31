हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks like a femme fatale in turquoise bikini, posts throwback pics from Maldives

The pictures have Urvashi Rautela striking a scorching pose in a turquoise bikini and she looks stunning in them. 

Urvashi Rautela looks like a femme fatale in turquoise bikini, posts throwback pics from Maldives
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela recently shared a couple of throwback pictures and set the internet ablaze with the posts. The pictures have her striking a scorching pose in a turquoise bikini and she looks stunning in them. She has been photographed amidst a breathtaking background and dons a pink flower in her hair. Sharing the photos, Urvashi gave her fans a lovely message amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Spread smiles, not germs," she captioned one of the photos while for the other post, she wrote, “Thinking back to happier times...now more than ever it’s important to stay positive and strong for the people around you. Together we can get through this.” The photos appear to be taken in Maldives, where Urvashi was holidaying weeks ago.

Take a look:

Urvashi has emerged as a major sensation and influencer on social media. Her posts define fashion and oomph and are liked by several of her fans.

On the professional front, Urvashi, who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti', along with John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz, has the comedy drama ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ in her kitty.

