Urvashi Rautela looks like a mermaid in deep blue monokini, raises temperature on Maldives beach: PICS

Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, where India’s Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the crown.

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela broke the internet with her latest pictures in a sizzling deep blue colour monokini. The former Miss Diva Universe shared a glimpse from her luxurious trip to the Maldives for her birthday while relaxing on the beach. “I feel born again when I get out of the ocean #familyVacay,” she captioned her post.

In the photos uploaded by Urvashi, she turns out to be a mermaid, as she opted for the Mesh Spandex blue one-piece full sleeves monokini with a sexy cutout while flaunting her bikini-perfect curvaceous body.

The actress also opted for minimal makeup with pink lipstick and neon green glares. She also accessorised herself with a fusion mask chain with bracelets around her hand.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, where India’s Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the crown. The 28 years-old also featured in international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will next be seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. She will also play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will also be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

