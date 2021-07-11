हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela offers glimpse into her Sunday workout

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Sunday to treat fans with her workout video.

Urvashi Rautela offers glimpse into her Sunday workout
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Sunday to treat fans with her workout video.

In the video shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen lifting a 60kg weight lying down on the ground, a workout which benefits one's lower abs. The actress wears a bright yellow coloured gym outfit and a pair of neon orange sneakers.

Sharing the video, Urvashi informed: "500 REPS 60KGS LOWER ABS ABS ABS (obviously couldn't upload full)."

 

On the work front, Urvashi has just resumed shooting for the upcoming web series "Inspector Avinash" where she features alongside Randeep Hooda.

"4.30 am on sets of #InspectorAvinash Shoot resumes. That's what makes it so attractive. You get to break all your own rules. The more conflict i find, the more interesting the performance. #vanityvan #trailerdiaries," the actress informed in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaInspector AvinashRandeep HoodaSunday workoutfitness freak
Next
Story

Horoscope for July 12 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Bosses will notice you Arians, you will be confident Cancerians!

Must Watch

PT9M13S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 11, 2021