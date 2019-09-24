Urvashi Rautela opens up on viral video with Boney Kapoor, says it was 'blown out of proportion'

New Delhi: B-Towner Urvashi Rautela recalled the stressful time when a few months back she found herself in the midst of an uncalled controversy related to alleged misconduct by producer Boney Kapoor.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the former beauty queen opened up on the incident and said, “It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith... which I couldn't do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn't do a movie with him doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him.”

Adding more, she said, "So, it was a great gesture. I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don't know... the photography or the angle or the way they captured it...it was so weird. Then it went to become such a huge and big thing. My phone was ringing non-stop for 7 days. So, I think it was blown out of proportion.”

When asked further about talking to Boney Kapoor after the incident, she said about having a word with him and “it was awkward for him”.

The incident dates back to the time when in April this year, Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor were posing for pictures at the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay Gada.

After the video went viral, social media was flooded with comments from netizens accusing the senior producer of 'inappropriately' touching the actress. However, the actress tweeted in Boney Kapoor's defence and all of this baseless.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in Tony Kakar's latest single 'Bijli Ki Taar'. The song has already become a chartbuster and has garnered 20,274,032 views so far.