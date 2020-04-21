Urvashi Rautela posts throwback bikini pics from her Miss Universe pageant days!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and former beauty queen, Urvashi Rautela has been storming up the internet amid lockdown with her throwback scintillating pictures and videos. Recently, she posted a few clicks from her Miss Universe pageant days.

Posing in a shade of pink-purple bikini, Urvashi looks breathtaking in the pictures. Check it out here:

Urvashi Rautela represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. From her teens, Urvashi participated in several beauty pageants and made her presence felt by winning several awards and accolades. She was crowned Miss Diva 2015.

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year.