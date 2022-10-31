topStories
Urvashi Rautela reacts to Virat Kohli’s viral room video, says, ‘Imagine they did the same with a girl’s room’

Urvashi Rautela commented on Virat Kohli's post on leak of his hotel room video and called the breach of privacy as an immoral act. She also questioned what if the video had been leaked of a girl's room.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Urvashi Rautela commented on Virat Kohli's post regarding the leaked video of his hotel room
  • The actress questioned what if it had been a girl's room and called it immoral
  • Virat Kohli today penned a long statement on how someone breached his privacy and leaked a video of his hotel room

Urvashi Rautela reacts to Virat Kohli's viral room video, says, 'Imagine they did the same with a girl's room'

New Delhi: A day after India lost against South Africa at the Optus stadium in Perth, former India skipper Virat Kohli came up with an Instagram post where he slammed a fan for making a video of his hotel room without his consent. Kohli, who is the premier batter of the side, wrote that it appalled him after seeing that the video was intensively been shared on social media. Virat Kohli's room video which went viral over the internet spoke about safety and privacy concerns. Actress Urvashi Rautela who has constantly been in the news for her tiff with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant expressed her fear over this video. 

Urvashi took to her social media and also commented on Virat Kohli's post expressing her thoughts on the behaviour of the person who circulated the video and what might have happened if a women's room video had been leaked instead, where they could have displayed all the belongings. Urvashi commented, "Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did the same with a girl’s room  #unprincipled # dishonorable." It is unprofessional and disgusting of the staff to act in such a brutal manner, which may have called into doubt their sense of dignity.

Earlier today, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and penned a long statement on how someone breached his privacy and leaked a video of his hotel room.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Urvashi who is currently traveling and shooting back-to-back for her films has been recently roped in for ‘Ram Pothineni’ in Boyapati Srinu’s 120 CR Pan India film. On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single. 

