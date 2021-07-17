Urvashi Rautela reveals her look from Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her looks and workout routines. Recently, she posted a photo of herself looking absolutely stunning in a green Kurti and a yellow skirt on her Instagram.

The actress has revealed one of her many looks from her upcoming film. She captioned the photo saying, "My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored & speechless to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there for all your love for the Hindi remake of #ThiruttuPayale2 #setlife #actorlife".

The photo which Urvashi Rautela has shared are from the sets of the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. Kollywood filmmaker Susi Ganeshan will direct the remake, who also directed the original.

Urvashi Rautela plays the role of a girl from Varanasi who is addicted to social media.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela is currently training for an upcoming action film, which will be revealed soon.