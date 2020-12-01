हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela’s new look from 'Teri Load Ve' song is inspired by Princess Diana, pic goes viral!

We cannot wait to see the Bollywood princess play a real princess!

Urvashi Rautela’s new look from &#039;Teri Load Ve&#039; song is inspired by Princess Diana, pic goes viral!

Mumbai: The stunning Bollywood actress and supermodel, Urvashi Rautela, has always been a style icon throughout her journey in the limelight. Never has she shied away from making bold, glamorous fashion choices – be it her exquisite gold outfit in the Xpedition magazine cover or her hip high slit black gown from an award show, the star has surely thought us a thing or two about fashion.

Recently, a look from Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve” with Singga has gone viral over the net and created a storm on all of the social media. In the viral photo, the actress looks like a porcelain princess, all stunning with her shining, innocent doll eyes. 

The actress sported a royal blue heavy sequin gown that was paired with matching sapphire ear tops, but the cherry on the top was Rautela’s emerald green tiara with white crystal detailing, that made her transform into a true princess!

To this Urvashi said, “It true that my look from "Teri load Ve" is inspired the by gorgeous Lady Diana, but in the future, I would like to delight my audience with more charming portrays of playing a princess. In the future, I would love to play a Disney Princess or work on a biopic of Lady Diana by getting a dialect coach and doing my research.

After going through a lot of biographies myself, I would love to do some princess portrayal in my upcoming films. I know that playing a real princess in a biopic will be challenging, distinct, and extremely particular, but it will also be a dream come true.”

We cannot wait to see the Bollywood princess play a real princess!

 

Tags:
Urvashi RautelaTeri Load Ve songPrincess Dianaurvashi rautela pics
Next
Story

Aditya Narayan marries Shweta Aggarwal in Mumbai, first pics go viral!
  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT53S

#KisanSammelan : Government proposed to form a committee on MSP