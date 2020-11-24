Urvashi Rautela’s new poster of Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi is out!

New Delhi: The gorgeous Bollywood actress and model, Urvashi Rautela has won many hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” against Sunny Deol, and with her exceptional talents and fetching beauty. Ever Since her pageantry days, Urvashi has only been raising her potential with amazing projects and soulful performances that have created her a huge fan base in the country and outside.

Recently, the new poster of Urvashi’s Music video “Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi” has come out, and in no time, it has dominated the whole of social media, running viral like wildfire, Where Rautela looks beautifully innocent in a floral outfit. Starring in the television heartthrob, Mohsin Khan.

When asked about the song, Urvashi said,” Woh chaand kaha se Laogi is an exceptional close song to me since I relate to my character on such a whole new dynamic. The ambitious small-town girl, ready to spread her wings in a new city, all while being absolutely unapologetic for her actions. The unconditional love story makes us reconsider all of your priorities, and for that I love it.”

The Music video is set to release on the 26th of November at 11 am on the VYRL Originals’ youtube channel in the voice and composition of Vishal Mishra.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela recently became the First Indian Woman walk the Arab fashion Week ramp. Moreover, Rautela starred in the OTT hit “Virgin Bhanupriya” playing the title character of Bhanupriya, which received a lot of love and recognition in the COVID lockdown.