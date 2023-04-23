Urvashi Rautela Sends Legal Notice To Film Critic For Spreading Fake News Against Her And Akhil Akkineni

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram and expressed her anger over a fake news report by self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu. In his tweet, Umair had written that Urvashi was harassed by actor Akhil Akkineni during the shoot of their upcoming film ‘Agent’ in Europe.

“#AkhilAkkineni “harassed” Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the soot of Agent in Europe. As per her, He is a very immature kind of actor & feeling uncomfortable working with him,” the tweet read. In response to this, Urvashi penned a long note in which she mentioned that her team has sent him a defamation legal notice.

“Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalists like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets. You are not my official spokesperson. And yes, you are a very immature kind of journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable,” her post read.

See the post shared by Urvashi in response to the tweet

Umair Sandhu was recently in the news for spreading fake news about actress Celina Jaitly’s alleged affair with both Feroze Khan and Fardeen Khan. However, he did not respond to either Celina or Urvashi’s comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ alongside Chiranjeevi. She also had an ugly spat with cricketer Rishabh Pant on social media sometime back.